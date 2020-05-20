Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties
Find free or reduced cost legal help.
About 901 Legal CoNnect
We connect you to free to low-cost legal assistance by completing one form.
Learn more about how we started.
Legal SERVICES WE DO & DON’T PROVIDE
Learn about legal issues that can be addressed by the legal service providers.
How to use 901 Legal Connect
Read this guide to help you complete the intake eligibility application.
View our guide on how to begin applying.
The 901 Legal Connect Intake and Referral System connects low-income residents in Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties to free or reduced cost legal help.
How it works
Step 1
You will be asked a series of questions about your income, household size, citizenship status, and legal problem.
Step 2
The app will use your responses to determine if you are eligible for free or reduced-cost legal assistance.
Step 3
If you are eligible for assistance, you will be connected to the appropriate legal service provider, who will contact you to follow up.
If we can’t connect you with a legal service provider, you will be directed to other local, legal resources such as weekly and monthly free legal clinics in the area or online telephone assistance through Help4TN.
Services Provided
901 Legal Connect provides only a limited assessment of your problem. The app assesses your eligibility based on the information you provide. It is very possible that additional information or evidence may exist which could affect your legal rights. For these reasons, please be aware that this app can provide only information and referral services. This site does not provide legal advice, and it is does not replace consultation with an attorney when or if that may become necessary.
No guarantee
Use of this service does not guarantee that Memphis Area Legal Services, Community Legal Center, or any other legal services agency will be able to accept your case or help you directly. Use of this service does not establish an attorney-client relationship with any attorney working for a legal services program. Many free legal services are available only to low income individuals. 901 Legal Connect helps determine if you qualify. Your financial information is kept confidential. If you are not eligible for free or reduced-cost legal assistance, the app will refer you to other local legal resources.
Your information is safe.
Any information sent to this site is secure.
However, if you are using a public computer or any computer that does not belong to you, please be sure to completely close out of the internet browser when you are finished. This prevents someone else who uses the same computer to see your personal information. For example, a friend's computer and computers in a workplace, school, or public library are computers that you should be careful to clear you are finished.